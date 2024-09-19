Winnifred Ann Eckhout (79), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Winnie, daughter of Everett and Alvina Pratt, was born June 17, 1945 in Ingham County, Michigan.

Winnie moved to Lusby, Maryland in 2018, but prior to that had been a resident of Harrison, Michigan. She married her husband, Ronald H. Eckhout (d) in 1974, and together they were active community members belonging to the Sons of American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 404 Harrison, and members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #3541, Harrison.

Surviving are her three daughters, Vicki Riffe of Lusby, MD, Robin Holland of Byron, GA, Davalena Eckhout of Mt. Pleasant MI, all of her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and two brothers, Robert Hawkins and wife Kathy of Racine, WI, Duane Miller and wife Betty of Greenville, MI.

A memorial will be held in the summer of 2025 when Winnie will be laid to rest in Harrison, Michigan.