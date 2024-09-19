Marion Elaine Carter “Sister” was born on October 11, 1937 to Hallie Spafford Young and James R. Carter in Washington DC. Marion entered heavenly rest on August 29,2024 after a short illness.

Marion graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School class of 1952. She later graduated from Georgetown University Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1960. She got a job as an LPN at DC Village with the Civil Service. Marion went on to attend Washington Technical Institute where she graduated in 1976 with her Associate in Nursing and passed her exam to become a Registered Nurse. Marion retired from Civil Service in DC in 1995 after 35 years of faithful service when she moved to Southern Maryland. She began working part-time at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where she worked until her second retirement in 2007. She became a member of St. Paul United Methodist in Lusby when she moved to Southern Maryland and continued her membership until her death. She was very proud of becoming a Stephen Minister and serving at the Smile Food Pantry.

Marion is survived by her daughter in love not birth Sharon Nicholson (Stephen) and the grandchildren she claimed as her pride and joy Noah and Callie. She is also survived by her niece Kellie Hudgins (Charles) and nephews Micheal Carter and Brain Carter (Donna). Marion is predeceased by her parents, brothers Edward R. Carter, Terry Compton and her nephew Kris R. Carter.

A private interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower, please make donations to the Smile Food Pantry in Lusby.