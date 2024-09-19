Joseph Garth Jones, 57, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on September 14, 2024 at the Hospice House. Born on September 4, 1967, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, he was a cherished son, brother, Father, Pop-Pop, Fiancé, and a great friend.

Garth attended Calvert High School and dedicated his professional life to working as an HVAC mechanic and painter. He was known for his strong work ethic and meticulous attention to detail in his craft.

He pursued a life filled with outdoor activities, often seen hunting and fishing. Garth also had a green thumb, evident from his well-tended garden and numerous flowers. He was a regular at concerts and festivals, showcasing his love for music. Above all, Garth cherished time spent with his family and friends, creating lasting memories.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Marie Mings of Hanover VA; children, Amber Jones of Burkeville, VA, Jeremy Jones of Colorado, and Jenna Jones of West Virginia; brothers, Tony (Pam) of Hanover VA and Rodney Jones of Lusby MD; Fiancé, Lisa Gibbs of Lexington Park; and grandson, Noah Norwood as well as nieces and nephew. Garth was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Jones, and his son, Joseph Devon Jones.

A Life Celebration will be held in his honor on Thursday, September 26, receiving Friends and Family at 12:00 noon with a Memorial service starting at 12:30 PM at Solomon’s Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers include Tommy Jones, Wade Garner, Jeff Kirby, Joey Craig, Curt Jordan, Justin Russell, Chris Goddard, Bobby Norris, and Brandon Davis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Med Star Health Hospice at St. Mary’s, honoring Garth’s compassionate spirit.