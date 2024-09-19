Rebecca “Becky” Kay Hardesty Gray, 67, of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2024. Born March 21, 1957 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Becky was a lifelong resident of Calvert County, where she built a life filled with family, friends, and the outdoors she loved so much.

Becky is survived by her devoted spouse, Kathleen Marshall; her beloved children, Stephanie McNulty and Michael Gray, Jr.; stepchildren Patrick Marshall and Kevin Marshall; her sisters, Donna Altvater, Cheryl Harms, Leslie Hardesty and aunt Alice Walker. She was the loving grandmother of Kaleigh and Joscelynn Gray, Dallas McNulty, Eli, Olive, Mahala and Ashleigh Marshall, along with many nieces and nephews.

Becky held positions at Columbia LNG in Cove Point, Maryland, and Rite Cable Company in Prince Frederick. After earning a degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland, she became the Finance Officer for the Calvert County Department of Social Services in Prince Frederick, where she served for 20 years until her recent retirement.

Known for her fierce love of family and her unwavering loyalty to friends, Becky had a generosity of spirit that touched all who knew her. While she had a tough exterior, those close to her knew she had a tender heart that could be easily wounded. Her candid and often colorful observations were a hallmark of her personality, and she had a unique ability to inject humor into even the most serious situations.A lover of the outdoors, Becky could transform a simple patch of land into a lush, park-like setting. Her love of nature was matched only by her passion for fast cars, loud trucks, and the rumble of a Harley Davidson.

Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Petty Humphreys; her father, Donald Randolph Hardesty; and stepfather, Kenneth Humphreys.

The family invites friends to share their memories during a visitation at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland, on Saturday, October 5, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In accordance with Becky’s wishes, there will be no formal service.