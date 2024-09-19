Paul Roger Bast, 65, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 15, 2024 at his home. He was born April 29, 1959 to Grant and Veronica (Dixon) Bast. Paul grew up in Shady Side and graduated from Southern High School. He married Mary on October 12, 1985. Paul worked as an aerial line foreman for Lambert Cable Splicing for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, being on the water, woodworking, and animals, especially his cats Taz and Shadow.

Paul is survived by his wife Mary Bast of Chesapeake Beach, brother Grant Bast of Florida, and nieces and nephews Zac Bast, Dee Clark, Laura McArthur, Donna Lawson, David Goff, and John Wagner, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s name may be made to Calvert Animal Welfare League, Linda Kelly Animal Shelter, or Humane Society of Calvert County.