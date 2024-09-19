Mary Nell Stubbs, 79,

September 19, 2024

Mary Nell Stubbs, 79, of Frederick, MD, passed away September 17, 2024. Born on April 25, 1945 in Washington, D.C., Mary was the daughter of Margaret Anne (Engel) and Snoden Archie Stubbs. Mary grew up in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated from Regina High School class of 1963. She was a skilled seamstress and loved to sew gifts for her family. She was also a faithful and active member of the Fort Detrick Holy Family Catholic Community.

Mary is survived by her brothers, Robert Joel Stubbs of Chesapeake Beach, and Dennis Joseph Stubbs of Upper Marlboro; sisters Anne Teresa Stewart, Margaret Mary Bell, both of Hyattsville, and Teresa Avila Vook of Ellicott City; eleven nephews, eleven nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Snoden and Margaret Stubbs, and her brother, Michael Eugene Stubbs.

Visitation
Sunday, September 29, 2024
2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

&

6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Mass of Christian Burial

Monday, September 30, 2024
10:00 A.M.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church

14908 Main Street
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

301-627-3255

 

Interment

  • Burial

 

Gate of Heaven Cemetery

13801 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20906

This entry was posted on September 19, 2024 at 4:42 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.