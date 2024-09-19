Mary Nell Stubbs, 79, of Frederick, MD, passed away September 17, 2024. Born on April 25, 1945 in Washington, D.C., Mary was the daughter of Margaret Anne (Engel) and Snoden Archie Stubbs. Mary grew up in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated from Regina High School class of 1963. She was a skilled seamstress and loved to sew gifts for her family. She was also a faithful and active member of the Fort Detrick Holy Family Catholic Community.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Robert Joel Stubbs of Chesapeake Beach, and Dennis Joseph Stubbs of Upper Marlboro; sisters Anne Teresa Stewart, Margaret Mary Bell, both of Hyattsville, and Teresa Avila Vook of Ellicott City; eleven nephews, eleven nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Snoden and Margaret Stubbs, and her brother, Michael Eugene Stubbs.
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Services
Monday, September 30, 2024
10:00 A.M.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
14908 Main Street
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
301-627-3255
Interment
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
13801 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20906