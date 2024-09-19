Mary Nell Stubbs, 79, of Frederick, MD, passed away September 17, 2024. Born on April 25, 1945 in Washington, D.C., Mary was the daughter of Margaret Anne (Engel) and Snoden Archie Stubbs. Mary grew up in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated from Regina High School class of 1963. She was a skilled seamstress and loved to sew gifts for her family. She was also a faithful and active member of the Fort Detrick Holy Family Catholic Community.

Mary is survived by her brothers, Robert Joel Stubbs of Chesapeake Beach, and Dennis Joseph Stubbs of Upper Marlboro; sisters Anne Teresa Stewart, Margaret Mary Bell, both of Hyattsville, and Teresa Avila Vook of Ellicott City; eleven nephews, eleven nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Snoden and Margaret Stubbs, and her brother, Michael Eugene Stubbs.