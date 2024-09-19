Lucille Trott Housel, age 83, passed away September 18, 2024. Born in 1941 in Dunkirk, she was the youngest of four children of Wayne and Nellie (Hill) Trott. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1959 and met and married her husband George Martin Housel in 1961. They lived in Cheverly briefly before moving back to the Trott family farm in Dunkirk.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Louis Edgar Trott and Carolyn Trott Gordy. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, many in laws and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Rutherford Manor in Davidsonville and Gilchrist Hospice for their compassion and love.

Memorial donations may be made to the hospice provider of your choice. Services will be private.