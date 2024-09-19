Raymond Patrick Severin, Sr., 68, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on September 1, 2024. On March 17, 1956, Raymond was born to Robert O. and Gertrude T Severin in Long Island, NY. He attended Holy Comforter Catholic School, Charlottesville, VA, and Lane High School, Charlottesville, VA graduating in 1974

He proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 15 years. He dedicated his life to protecting and defending his country. His commitment to service was unwavering, and he earned numerous accolades and commendations throughout his distinguished career. He was then honorably discharged and went on to become part of the Secret Service for the Federal Government.

Raymond retired in 2016 after 20 years in the field. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of concerts, travel, visiting with family, and playing pool.

Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Severin, his parents, and older brother Robert D. He is survived by his son Pat and two daughters Jamie & Kara, older brother Richard A Severin, and six grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Robert S. Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held for all to attend will be held at FOP Lodge 24, 10285 Rosewick Rd, La Plata, MD 20646.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.