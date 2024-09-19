Roger Lee Sexton, Sr, 72, of Chaptico, MD passed away on September 14, 2024. Roger Lee Sexton, Sr, 72, of Chaptico, MD passed away on September 14, 2024.

Roger was born on April 2, 1952, in Maryland. He is the son of the late Dolph Hamilton Sexton

and Nervie Ellen Anderson Sexton.

Roger is survived by his children, Paula Marie Van Keulen (Soerd Vankeulen) of McDonough

GA, April Holm of Peliion, SC and Roger Lee Sexton Jr (Brittney Medeiros) , of Chaptico, MD;

and fourteen grandchildren, Corey Sexton, Logan Sexton, Aden Sexton, Maddisynn

Medeiros-Foss, Leeah Medeiros-Foss, Sahvanna Medeiros, Susie Latham, Ashley Dolbin,

Dulton Latham, Jay Latham, Brittany Holm, Joshua Holm Jr., Noah Holm and Anthony Holm.

Great grandchild Matthew Tyler.

Roger enjoyed working on cars. He knew everything there was to know especially when it came to classics, those were his favorite. If you had a question he would be the one to answer it. He always had a story to tell, they were long and very detailed, there was never an awkward silence with Roger in the room.

All Services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Leonardtown, Md.