Michael Otis Whitaker was born on July 23, 1961, He was raised in Washington, D.C.

As a young boy he realized that he was adopted. He never knew his actual parents or any members of his biological family. He was raised as a single child by a couple who had no children, so he never knew brothers or sisters as he grew up. His adopted family sent him to Catholic schools and later to Duke and Michigan University. As a young man he worked in a bank and at jobs that utilized his strong voice and sharp memory of details. His adopted parents died suddenly while he was still a young man. He struggled to grow up without the support of a family or relatives. After a series of unfortunate decisions, he found himself on the streets as a homeless single man. Knowing that he would not survive in Washington, D.C., he made his way to Southern Maryland, where he was able to improve his life with the help of several churches. He was a habitual student and enjoyed taking bible and church history courses. Although handicapped with a persistent back wound he began to volunteer wherever he could. He volunteered for various duties at both the Methodist and Catholic Churches. He was a blood donor, an election volunteer, and a helper at vacation bible school. He joined the Knights of Columbus and became an officer and active member. His proudest achievement was becoming a Lector for Sunday Masses at Immaculate heart of Mary. His strong voice and clear speech served him well in a task he truly loved. When he enters heaven, he will be looking for the family members he never knew, especially that older sister he dreamed of.

