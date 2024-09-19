St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement Concerning Threats of Violence at County Fair Weekend

September 19, 2024

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Posted the following information on their Facebook page:

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls and information concerning threats of potential gun violence at the county fair this weekend.

We want to assure the public we are taking these threats seriously and are thoroughly investigating the situation.

Fairgoers can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement throughout the fair.

We encourage attendees to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities by calling 911.

This entry was posted on September 19, 2024 at 6:12 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.