Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving On-Duty Officer

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of a fatal collision in the Largo area.

One of the involved drivers was an on-duty PGPD patrol officer. The second involved driver is 85-year-old Jeanette Benthall of Largo. She died of her injuries several days after the collision.

On September 9, 2024, at approximately 11:20 am, the officer and Ms. Benthall collided in the intersection of Campus Way South and Joyceton Drive.

Both were transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment. Ms. Benthall died on September 14, 2024. The patrol officer has since been released from the hospital.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation. As part of their investigation, detectives are working to collect any video evidence as well as speak to additional witnesses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

