Calvert County Prepares for 2024 General Election

With the 2024 general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, the Calvert County Board of Elections is making sure residents have the information they need to vote. Whether planning to vote by mail, during early voting or in person on Election Day, here’s what voters need to know to make sure their votes are counted

Voter Registration and Polling Places: Before voting, it is important that voter registration is up to date and to verify polling locations. Both tasks can be completed quickly and easily by visiting the Maryland Voter Services website at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov.

The last day to register or update voter information is Tuesday, Oct. 15. If this deadline is missed, registration can still be completed at any county polling location during early voting or on Election Day.

Confirm Election Day polling locations online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PollingPlaces or through Maryland Voter Services at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

Sample Ballots: Sample ballots will be mailed out to voters by Oct. 4. These ballots provide a preview of what will appear on the actual ballot, including all the candidates and measures for your precinct. Reviewing and completing the sample ballot in advance can make the voting process easier and faster. Bringing the sample ballot to the polling place when voting is permitted. Sample ballots are available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote.

Early Voting: To avoid Election Day crowds, early voting is a great option. Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, including weekends. Vote early at any of the following locations:

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St., Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

Ward Farm Park Vote Center, 10455 Ward Rd., Dunkirk

Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/EarlyVoting.

Vote by Mail: For those that prefer to vote by mail, a mail-in ballot request must be received by the Election Board (not just mailed) by Tuesday, Oct. 29. For voters requesting an internet-delivered ballot, the deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. If opting to pick up a ballot in person, the deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Request a vote by mail ballot online at vote.md.gov/NeedBallot, or call the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214 to request a form.

Once the ballot is received, it must be postmarked by Nov. 5 or placed in a designated drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Calvert Library Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St., Prince Frederick

Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

If voting by mail, be sure to follow all instructions provided with the ballot. Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VoteByMail.

Election Day: On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling places across Calvert County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To avoid the busiest times, consider voting between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If a completed sample ballot has been filled out in advance, bringing it along can help streamline the voting process.

Transportation: Calvert County’s fare-free public transportation will be running during both early voting and Election Day to help voters get to the polls. Check routes and schedules at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BusSchedules.

Additionally, point-to-point paratransit services are available for seniors and individuals with disabilities. The Office on Aging coordinates with Lifestyles, Inc., to provide transportation to polling locations for those who qualify, based on a sliding scale. Please note that paratransit services will be available to all polling locations except Plum Point Elementary. For more information or to schedule paratransit services, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606.

Election Results: Once polls close on Nov. 5, preliminary results will be available through the Calvert County Government YouTube channel and on Comcast channels 99 and 1070. All results are preliminary until all mail-in and provisional ballots are counted and certified by the Board of Elections.

Public Demonstration of Election Systems: The Calvert County Board of Elections will hold a public demonstration of the voting system to be used in the 2024 General Election on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Community Resources Building, located at 30 Duke St., Prince Frederick. This demonstration provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the voting equipment and how it operates. For more information, contact the Election Board Office at 410-535-2214.

Stay Informed: For more information on the 2024 General Election, including how to register, where to vote and how to vote early or by mail, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote or contact the Calvert County Election Board at 410-535-2214. You can also stay updated by following the Calvert County Election Board on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertElectionBoard. Learn more about voting in Maryland at https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/vote2024.

The Calvert County Election Board office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick, lower level. The office will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 14.

