One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in California

On Friday, September 20, 2024, at 2:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Indian Bridge Road in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-vehicle collision with one SUV on its side with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and extricated the single occupant in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult driver to an area trauma center.

All occupants in the Ford pickup truck, and Chevrolet pickup truck with 5th wheel camper denied injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Preliminary investigation found the Chevrolet pickup truck hauling a 5th wheel camper was stopped on St. Andrew’s Church Road attempting to make a left turn onto Indian Bridge Road when the SUV, for unknown reasons, struck the Ford pickup truck which was behind the camper which caused the SUV to overturn and pushed the Ford pickup truck into the camper.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Extended delays expected for St. Andrew’s Church Road.

