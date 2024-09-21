Garage Destroyed After Fire in Mechanicsville, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Friday, September 20, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Prince Frederick, Solomons and Seventh District responded to the 25500 block of Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported garage on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported smoke was coming from their neighbors garage, with additional callers then reporting the entire building was on fire.

A working fire dispatch was started which brought additional firefighters from Calvert, Second Dis

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 30×30 single story garage fully engulfed in flames with the roof collapsed. The incident was declared defensive only.

The fire was placed under control with 22 minutes of dispatch.

SMECO, The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to assist firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are taken by and belong to SCANMD.org

