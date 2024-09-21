Stolen Handgun Recovered During Early Morning Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On September 14, 2024, at around 3:24 a.m., a routine traffic stop in Waldorf resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm and the arrest of two men. The incident occurred near the intersection of Berry Road and Scotland Heights when a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a black Chevrolet Avalanche displaying suspended tags.

The driver, identified as Alvin Harlester Tellington Jr., 35, of Fort Washington, had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior gun-related charge. According to court documents, the officer observed both Tellington and the passenger, later identified as Tyreik Belewa Cooper, 27, of Fort Washington, making suspicious movements, including bending and reaching within the vehicle.

Fearing the occupants may be hiding something, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle in areas accessible to the occupants. Inside the vehicle, a loaded Rossi .38 special handgun was found in a black crossbody bag on the floor of the backseat. The handgun was fully loaded with five rounds of live ammunition. A search in national databases revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen in Durham, North Carolina, on June 18, 1985.

Both Tellington and Cooper were read their Miranda rights at the scene but did not provide further information about the weapon. Officer J. Gordon of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. According to police records, the handgun was found within reach of both occupants, and items from the bag were scattered on the floor, suggesting the gun was hastily hidden before the officer approached the vehicle.

Alvin Harlester Tellington Jr. faces multiple charges including:

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a prior conviction of a crime of violence

Possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Loaded handgun on person

Handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Tellington, prohibited from owning firearms under Maryland law due to his criminal record, denied any knowledge of the handgun.

On September 16, 2024, a judge ordered his release from the Charles County Detention Center, provided he qualifies for electronic monitoring. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 18, 2024, for a preliminary hearing.

Tyreik Belewa Cooper, the passenger, was charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Carrying a handgun on person

Cooper also denied knowing anything about the gun. On September 14, 2024, he was released on his own recognizance by a district court commissioner. His trial is scheduled for November 1, 2024.

Neither man had a valid permit to carry a firearm, and Tellington’s prior conviction for a crime of violence bars him from possessing any firearm under Maryland law.

This case remains under investigation as both suspects await their upcoming court dates.