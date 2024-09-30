Chesapeake Beach Woman Charged with 30 Counts of Animal Cruelty

Nicole Ashleigh Bowman, 35, of Chesapeake Beach, is facing 30 charges of animal cruelty after authorities found multiple animals in distress at her home on 15th Street. Bowman was charged following an investigation by Animal Control Officer King from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, which began after a report was made on June 23, 2024.

According to court documents, Bowman left her residence over the weekend, leaving multiple pets without proper care. A witness, identified as a family acquaintance, reported that Bowman’s daughter disclosed that no one was home to care for the animals. The acquaintance’s son later visited the home, discovering unsanitary conditions and malnourished pets, prompting the call to authorities.

When Officer King arrived at Bowman’s residence, the odor of urine was detectable from outside the house. Upon entering the home, the officer observed fecal matter smeared on walls and floors, alongside piles of trash and debris. Inside, two black and white dogs, identified as “Harley” and “Maggie,” were found thin, with significant hair loss. “Maggie” also had a swollen and irritated anal area, suggesting untreated medical issues. A gray cat named “Stormy” and a gray tabby cat named “Cami” were seen in a similarly poor condition, with large patches of missing fur.

Officer King documented that the home was unsuitable for any living creature. There were no visible food or water supplies for the animals, and the overall state of the home was described as hazardous. Upon returning the next day for a welfare check, Bowman’s mother-in-law, who had been trying to clean the house, expressed horror at the conditions. She stated that Bowman had left her daughter at home and instructed her to start cleaning before returning to bed.

Bowman faces 30 counts of animal cruelty under Maryland state laws.

The charges include:

16 counts of “Animal Cruelty: Failure to Provide” (CR.10.604.(a)(5)), a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for each count. These charges stem from failing to provide adequate veterinary care, food, water, and sanitary living conditions for several pets under her care.

9 counts of “Animal Cruelty/Conditions”, related to subjecting the animals to detrimental conditions that impacted their health and welfare. This includes keeping the animals in an unsanitary environment without proper ventilation or food.

5 counts of “Animal Abuse/Neglect”, which cover the alleged failure to provide sufficient food and medical attention to maintain the animals’ health and body weight.

Specific details on each charge reveal that Bowman allegedly neglected several animals, including:

Failing to provide veterinary care for “Harley,” “Maggie,” “Stormy,” and “Cami.”

Keeping the animals in conditions detrimental to their health, such as a guinea pig found in a soiled cage with mildew-ridden bedding.

Failing to provide proper food, water, and clean air for the pets, leading to malnutrition and poor body condition scores as documented by veterinarians.

Pet Seizure and Animal Shelter Report

All five animals were seized from the property and taken to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for immediate care.

A veterinary technician evaluated the animals and found them in poor health:

“Harley” and “Maggie” scored a 3 out of 9 on the body condition scale, indicating they were thin. Both had hair loss, long nails, and ear infections.

“Stormy” and “Cami” were similarly underweight, with significant flea allergies and scabbing across their bodies.

The guinea pig was in slightly better condition but still suffered from living in a dirty, wet environment.

Nicole Ashleigh Bowman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 4, 2024, at the Calvert District Court.

According to court documents, she was summoned to appear after being charged on September 17, 2024.

In a phone conversation with Officer King, Bowman admitted to leaving the animals alone over the weekend but claimed she provided food and water. However, investigators found no evidence of this, and the condition of the animals suggested prolonged neglect.

The case remains open, with further developments expected as the court date approaches. Authorities continue to monitor the welfare of the animals involved.