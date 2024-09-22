Police Investigating Multiple Attempted Armed Carjackings in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 9:41 p.m., police responded to a residence in California to make contact with an attempted carjacking victim.

The victim advised while driving down FDR Boulevard in the area of the Ford Dealership and MacArthur Boulevard at approximately 9:30 p.m., a group of subjects on bicycles attempted to carjack her at gunpoint.

The victim fled the area without injuries and police responded and attempted to locate the suspects.

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 11:49 p.m., police responded to the Sheetz located at 22711 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported attempted carjacking.

The 911 caller reported while at the Sheetz, four black males approached him and attempted to carjack the victim with force. The victim fled the area and called 911.

No injuries were reported in either incidents. The suspects were last seen wearing all black with masks with two suspects on bicycles. One is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police are attempting to gather video from any nearby businesses or residences. The suspects were observed on the walking/bike trail behind the Hickory Hills Shopping Center and the area of the Walmart on Miramar Way at approximately 10:00 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.