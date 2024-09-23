UPDATE: Police Seeking Video After Multiple Attempted Armed Carjackings in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 9/23/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in gathering any surveillance footage that may aid in the ongoing investigation into attempted carjacking incidents that occurred Saturday in California, MD.

Residents and businesses in California, at or near FDR and MacArthur Boulevard, 27111 Three Notch Road or 22610 Three Notch Road, are asked to review their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity on Saturday, September 21. Even small details could provide valuable information to investigators.

If you have any relevant footage or notice anything unusual in your recordings, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. You can also anonymously submit video footage through our online portal at https://cityprotect.com/forms/stmarysmd.com/anonymous. Your cooperation can help bring closure to these cases and enhance the safety of our community.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to remain vigilant about locking their car doors every time they exit their vehicle. Whether at a gas station pump, ATM, or running into a store for just a moment, securing your vehicle is essential to deterring theft.



On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 9:41 p.m., police responded to a residence in California to make contact with an attempted carjacking victim.

The victim advised while driving down FDR Boulevard in the area of the Ford Dealership and MacArthur Boulevard at approximately 9:30 p.m., a group of subjects on bicycles attempted to carjack her at gunpoint.

The victim fled the area without injuries and police responded and attempted to locate the suspects.

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 11:49 p.m., police responded to the Sheetz located at 22711 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported attempted carjacking.

The 911 caller reported while at the Sheetz, four black males approached him and attempted to carjack the victim with force. The victim fled the area and called 911.

No injuries were reported in either incidents. The suspects were last seen wearing all black with masks with two suspects on bicycles. One is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police are attempting to gather video from any nearby businesses or residences. The suspects were observed on the walking/bike trail behind the Hickory Hills Shopping Center and the area of the Walmart on Miramar Way at approximately 10:00 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incidents.

Updates will be provided when they become available.