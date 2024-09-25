UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Waldorf Teen Identified As Operator in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

UPDATE 9/24/2024: The operator of a motorcycle involved in a fatal collision on Old Washington Road has been identified as Jesel Edolen Rodriguez Amaya, age 16, of Waldorf.

On September 22 at 12:11 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a motorcycle collision.

A preliminary investigation showed a green 2003 Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Old Washington Road and struck a Ford Mustang, which was also traveling southbound on Old Washington Road.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Mustang remained on the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3515. PFC D. Walker is investigating.

The Traffic Operations Unit is trying to identify the operator of the motorcycle. He is described as an adult, Hispanic male. At the time of the collision, he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The motorcycle was not registered. Investigators are pursuing other ways to identify the driver; however, if anyone has information, contact the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-609-3251. PFC D. Walker is investigating.

