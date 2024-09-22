Juvenile Found with Replica Gun During Traffic Stop in La Plata

On the evening of September 13, 2024, officers with the La Plata Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Potomac Street after observing a vehicle traveling without its lights on. The stop occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. and involved multiple juvenile occupants, including the 17-year-old driver, who did not have identification.

During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search and discovered a replica pellet gun on a 15-year-old passenger. The pellet gun was seized, and all the juveniles were released to their guardians after notification.

The police department issued a reminder that replica weapons, including pellet, BB, paintball, and airsoft guns, can often be mistaken for real firearms, potentially complicating police responses. They stressed the importance of using these items responsibly and transporting them safely. Replica firearms should not be carried in public spaces, such as schools or parks, and should be handled similarly to real firearms—transported separately from ammunition and used in appropriate settings.