Another Shooting in Lexington Park Leaves One Man Shot and Homes Damaged

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive.

According to officials, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on September 22, 2024, police, fire, and emergency medical services responded to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim received immediate medical attention at the scene and was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown, however, he was conscious and talking to medical personnel.

In addition to the injury, police found that several residences in the area were also struck by gunfire. No additional injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details will be provided as the investigation continues.

