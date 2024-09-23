SMECO Awards $10,000 Contribution to Local Organizations

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently received a $10,000 contribution from CoBank to award to local organizations that SMECO has supported with matching funds. Each of the following received $2,500: American Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, A Community That Shares (ACTS), Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, and Clements Cuties Foundation.

“We are so grateful for SMECO’s support of the Red Cross. Our work would not be possible without the generous support of our partners,” said Keith Andrew Perry, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Maryland. “Many thanks to SMECO for their recent gift, which will be used to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region in local communities.”

The American Red Cross provides critical services in the local community, including disaster relief, emergency preparedness programming, collecting and providing life-saving blood, support to the military and military families, and health and safety training.

ACTS, a 100-percent volunteer organization serving the tri-county area for 31 years, provides essential medical equipment to those in need, free of charge. By offering these items through donations and lending programs, ACTS ensures that financial barriers do not stand in the way of access to necessary care.

“ACTS is very grateful for the continuing support through monetary donations from SMECO and its matching partner CoBank. We survive due to the generous donations from our community,” said Sam Brown, ACTS board president. “We will use these donations to purchase four-wheel collapsible scooters for handicapped clients who need to be able to carry them in their vehicles.”

Funds donated to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity will support their efforts to provide affordable housing solutions for families in need through volunteer labor, donations, and community partnerships.

“Your generous contribution will fuel the construction of our 22nd home, a vital project currently in progress. This funding will significantly advance our mission, bringing us closer to providing a local family with the gift of a decent, affordable home,” said Catherine Shipman, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity executive director. “Together, we’re not just constructing buildings; we’re transforming lives and creating lasting change.”

The Clements Cuties Foundation raises awareness for childhood cancer and supports those with severe childhood illnesses. The Cuties originated in the 1970s and the traditional softball games for charity continue today. Donations can be made online at clementscutiesfoundation.org. Contributions help to pay for medical expenses and youngsters’ individual wishes, and they are used to fund memorial scholarships.

“SMECO has provided funding to these local organizations because they support Southern Maryland residents with essential services,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director. “We are committed to championing local charities and they have earned the privilege to benefit from CoBank’s generosity.”

CoBank’s Sharing Success program is a $5 million fund to benefit cooperatives and the charitable groups they support. As a CoBank customer, SMECO was eligible to receive matching funds to be awarded to organizations it supports. CoBank and its customers have partnered to contribute $86 million in combined donations since 2012.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

