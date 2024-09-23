Traffic Plan: Free Shuttle Service for the 2024 Calvert County Fair

To ensure safety and smooth traffic flow, a special traffic pattern will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Fair Week.

During these hours, no left turns will be allowed from Rt. 231 into the fairgrounds. Instead, please use Rt. 506 (Sixes Road) to Rt. 508 (Adelina Road) to make a right turn onto Rt. 231 into the fairgrounds.

Once the Fairgrounds parking lots are full, satellite parking will be available at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), with free shuttle bus service running between CSM and the Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday.

For vendors and drop-off/pick-up, there will be an alternate entrance just past the main fair entrance. Follow the signs and turn right immediately after entering. Please note, vendors must have a pass to access the grounds.

During rush hour traffic, limited access to the fairground parking lots may be allowed for a short period to ease congestion on Rt. 231.

