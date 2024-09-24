Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Host Purple Light Nights Event in Observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In a display of unity and solidarity, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, along with members of the CCSO’s Domestic Violence Unit, is joining Sheriff John Carr of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Everett Sesker of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office to host three multijurisdictional events, “Purple Light Nights,” at the start of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which officially begins in October.

This collaborative effort, in partnership with the Charles County Center for Abused Persons, and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Southern Maryland Chapter, aims to raise awareness about the devastating impact of domestic violence on individuals and families across our communities.

The first event starts on September 26 in Prince George’s County, the second on September 30 in Anne Arundel County, and the third on October 1 in Charles County at CCSO Headquarters. On all three nights, the Sheriff’s Offices will illuminate a building with purple lights as a symbolic gesture to honor and remember those affected by domestic violence.



These purple lights will shine throughout October, serving as a visual reminder of the ongoing battle against domestic violence and a call to action for all to unite against this pervasive issue.

“Domestic violence is a silent epidemic that affects countless individuals and families,” said Sheriff Berry. “By shining these purple lights, we hope to bring this issue out of the shadows and inspire our community to stand together in support of survivors.”

During the public events, speakers from various platforms will share their perspectives on the impact of domestic violence, emphasizing the critical need for community support. Speakers include Sheriff Troy D. Berry; Annette Gilbert Jackson, Executive Director of the Center for Abused Persons; Michelle Lyons, President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women; and Charles County resident, Roz Manley, President of the Center for Abused Persons, who will share her personal story of domestic abuse survival, shedding light on the realities of violence within the home.

For the Charles County event:

The community is invited to attend and participate.

This will be an outdoor event in the parking lot of CCSO Headquarters, rain, or shine.

Resources and information booths will be available inside the building starting at 6 p.m.

Official Ceremony starts at 6:45 p.m.

Attendees will receive purple lightbulbs, thanks to a donation by SMECO, to display on their porches, encouraging the community to support those affected by violence. The gesture is a simple yet powerful way to demonstrate that we are all committed to ending domestic violence and supporting survivors.

*About the Center for Abused Persons:

The Center for Abused Persons (CAP) is a crisis hotline and resource center in Charles County that provides confidential support, counseling, and advocacy services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

*About the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Southern Maryland Chapter:

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Southern Maryland Chapter, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating on behalf of Black women and girls, promoting leadership development, and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment.

*About Keynote Speaker Roz Manley:

Roz Manley is a wife, mother, grandmother, blogger, motivational speaker, survivor, advocate, and more. She is a Charles County resident who survived horrific physical abuse in her late teens through her early twenties. She said she saw this abuse “at a young age and thought it was normal.” She currently works for the Charles County Public Schools and serves as the Board President of the Center for Abused Persons. Roz uses her platforms to educate people about domestic violence in hopes of one day eradicating violence in the home. Roz has received several awards for her work in the community.

Locations of Events

Sept. 26 at 6 pm – Hosted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, Prince George’s Community College, Novak Field House Lot H, 301 Largo Road, Largo, MD

Sept. 30 at 6 pm – Hosted by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, Lawyers Mall, Annapolis, MD

Oct. 1 – Hosted by the Charles County, Office of the Sheriff, 6915 Crain Hwy., La Plata, MD – Building opens at 6 pm ceremony starts at 6:45 pm

