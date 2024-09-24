Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad Mourns the Passing of President Jeff Garner

It is with profound sadness that the Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad announces the passing of our esteemed President, Jeff Garner, on September 23, 2024. Jeff was a dedicated public servant who spent a lifetime serving the Charles County community with passion and selflessness.

Jeff’s commitment to public safety spanned several decades, beginning with his service as a member of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, and most recently, the Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Jeff is a Life Member of the Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad, a reflection of his lifelong dedication to the organization.

Throughout his distinguished career, Jeff held multiple leadership positions, including Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Vice President, and, finally, President of the Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Over the years, his dedication and contributions were recognized with numerous awards, a testament to his unwavering service and leadership.

His impact on the lives of those he worked with and the many people he helped during emergencies will never be forgotten.

We extend our deepest condolences to Jeff’s family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of service will live on in the hearts of those he inspired and in the work of the organizations he served.

Arrangements are currently being made, and further details will be provided once they are finalized. We will share information regarding memorial services with the public as soon as it becomes available.

