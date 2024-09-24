CSM’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan is ‘Built for Success,’ Emphasizes Student-Centered Culture

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces the launch of its new five-year strategic plan, “Built for Success.” The plan emphasizes a student-centered culture with access, momentum, and mobility at the core of all of the college’s efforts.

“At the College of Southern Maryland, fostering a student-centered culture is a journey that we embark on collectively with all members of our communities,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “Along this journey, the voices of our stakeholders are sought and valued, and student success remains at the core of our mission.”

In 2023, CSM focused on listening, learning, reengaging its community and reimagining its partnerships, Wilson explained.



“Our student-centered focus requires us to look at our students’ journey from their perspective, and view degree completion not as the end goal, but as one of multiple milestones in their pathway to possibility – either to the workforce – or to a university,” she added.

With this student-ready mindset, CSM began the process of envisioning the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan – moving forward collectively with many stakeholders – to highlight the importance of collaborative visioning to build success together: for students, for employees, and for the region’s communities.

“We began shaping our strategic plan by engaging stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, the CSM Board of Trustees and community leaders through focus groups, by hosting a day of dialogue with our community partners entitled “Connecting and Convening – Making an Impact Together,” and by partnering with Lightcast to analyze labor market trends,” shared Wilson.

A Strategic Plan Task Force synthesized this input, aligning it with new CSM’s core pillars: access, momentum, and mobility. These pillars reflect the college’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities, retaining students, and enhancing student success. Then, through several strategic planning retreats, the plan was formed.

“We’re proud to introduce our strategic plan, “Built for Success,” along with our new Mission, Vision, Belonging and Values statements,” said Wilson. “Our new five-year strategic plan is the culmination of shared visioning and research that advances our student-centered mission by harnessing the strengths of our region: our culture, our community, and our collaboration.

“CSM’s 2024-2029 strategic plan is more than just a roadmap,” she continued. “It’s a promise. As we take this journey together, we look forward to fulfilling this promise with you.”

Learn more about CSM’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan ‘Built for Success’ by watching the video below or by visiting https://www.csmd.edu/about/strategic-plan/index.html.