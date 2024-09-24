Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Units Graciously Donated Two Armored K9 Vests by Anonymous Donor

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit has received two Tactical Armored K9 Vests designed to enhance the safety and protection of our dedicated working dogs, Rex and Zeus.

These vests will provide our K9 officers with crucial defense as they serve alongside our deputies in high-risk situations, ensuring they remain safe while protecting our community.

Our K9 teams play a vital role in keeping Calvert County safe, and this generous donation will further their ability to perform their duties with confidence and security.

From all of us at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, we extend a heartfelt thank you to the donor for this incredible act of kindness and support.

