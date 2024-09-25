Young Child Nearly Struck and Puppy Killed by Suspect in Stolen Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, a red 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV with Maryland registration plates was stolen from the 45000 block of Morgallion Way in California.

The 911 caller reported that the vehicle was stolen between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. that day.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, a black male wearing a blue face mask was observed driving the stolen vehicle on Castaway Circle. The suspect narrowly avoided striking a young child in the area but tragically struck and killed the family’s puppy.

If anyone has video footage of the vehicle theft, particularly from Athboy Court or Meath Road or Morgallion Way in California, between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2024, please share it with the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack or send it to [email protected]

Additionally, if anyone has video from the Castaway Circle, Compass Circle, or Baywoods Drive areas in Lexington Park between 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024, involving the stolen vehicle, please send it to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack or [email protected].

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle parked and unoccupied during a premise check on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are continuing the investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.