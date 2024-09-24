Videos, Victims, and Witnesses Sought After Vehicle Break-Ins Across Great Mills Area in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 9:10 a.m., 911 callers reported that a white Nissan SUV, occupied by three black males, was seen on St. Clements Circle in Great Mills attempting to enter vehicles and pulling on door handles.

Witnesses described all three suspects as black males dressed in all black, wearing blue face masks.

A short time later, at 9:43 a.m., 911 callers reported a white Nissan Rogue SUV driving around the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, with two black males inside, both dressed in black and wearing blue face masks. The suspects were reportedly looking into vehicles.

We have received multiple inquiries asking why no information about these incidents has been released. SMNEWSNET was unaware of the incidents, as no information was provided by police.

If any residents of Hilton Drive, St. George’s Drive, St. Clements Circle, or St. Leonard’s Circle have video footage or information related to these incidents, please email us at [email protected].

SMNEWSNET is also seeking information, videos, or witnesses regarding a red 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV that was stolen on Sunday afternoon from the 45000 block of Morgallion Way in California.

We will provide updates as they become available.