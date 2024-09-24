PGPD Robbery Unit Issues Warning About Extortion Scheme

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit is issuing a community-wide warning about an increase in reported extortion cases. In most of these cases, a suspect and victim meet over social media.

The suspect pretends to be interested in a romantic or sexual relationship with the victim and persuades the victim to send nude or sexually explicit images. Once the suspect receives the photos, they threaten to share them publicly unless the victim pays them money.

So far this year, the PGPD has received 19 reports of these extortions yet project the total to be more than 30. In all of 2023, there were 23 reported cases. In 2022, there were just two of these reports.

Victims of this crime often feel embarrassed or are afraid to ask for help. The PGPD reminds all residents that we are dedicated to supporting victims and investigating these crimes. Complying with the suspect’s demands for money rarely stops the harassment.

Please follow these tips if you or someone you know in Prince George’s County is being extorted:

* Call 911 to file a police report

* Report the suspect’s social media account through the platform which they contacted you

*Save the suspect’s profile information and messages to help police identify them

*Block the suspect from continuing to contact you

Please always reach out to us if you or a loved one is in danger, whether or not it’s connected to a potential scam.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).