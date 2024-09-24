State Highway Administration Begins Bridge Replacement on Point Lookout Road Over Hilton Run in St. Mary’s County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $6.8 million replacement of the MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) bridge over Hilton Run in St. Mary’s County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Originally constructed in 1936, the bridge is safe for the traveling public but is nearing the end of its useful service life. In addition to removing and replacing the existing bridge, the project will:

reconstruct approximately 1,055 feet of roadway approaching the new bridge;

install traffic barriers and a new stormwater management facility and

upgrade signage, pavement markings and landscaping.

Upon completion, the new two-lane bridge also will include wider shoulders. The MD 5 bridge replacement project is part of the State Highway Administration’s system preservation program, which supports safety and mobility for Maryland’s travelers and maintains the state’s transportation network.

During initial weeks of construction, crews will direct traffic using a daytime flagging operation as they deliver and install equipment. A temporary signal will be installed and remain in place throughout the construction phase to alternate traffic through a single lane.

Crews will work behind concrete barriers to replace the bridge in stages during off-peak travel periods. Work times may be adjusted pending the project schedule. Contractor Martins Construction Corporation, of Falls Church, Va., will perform the work. Learn more about the project here.

