October 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Let the fall festivities begin with an array of museum events to choose from. Enjoy a FREE event for the entire family, Homeschool Day in Solomons, spirited cruises on the Witchcraft, and more! Mark your calendars for all the fun ahead.

For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of Oct. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. On Saturdays and Sundays, there will also be a 3:10 p.m. cruise. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Oct. 3 & 10 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Otters and Friends. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Oct. 4 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.



3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Step back in time to the roaring twenties on the Witchcraft’s Prohibition Day Cruises, where flappers and dapper gents alike will revel in the glitz and glamour of an era shrouded in secrecy and extravagance. Guests are invited bring their favorite speakeasy provisions and bootlegged spirits. Cost is $60/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Oct. 6 – Pirate Cruise aboard the Witchcraft 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Don your finest pirate attire and set sail for a swashbuckling adventure ye won’t soon forget! Mates are invited to haul along yer favorite grub and grog. Cost is $60/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Friday, Oct. 11 – Witchcraft Halloween Cruise 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Stir up a little magic this month with a Halloween sail aboard the vintage yacht Witchcraft. Discover the bay’s most well-loved ghost stories with your spirited crew. Wear your most spooktacular costume for a time of eerie delights and ghostly thrills. Guests are invited to dress in costume and bring their favorite witches brew and snacks. Cost is $60/person; max 6 people per charter. Must be 18 or older to cruise. Witchcraft | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Oct. 12 – Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Come celebrate the Patuxent River at the original fall event held since 1978! We are so excited to announce that this year the Patuxent Riverkeeper Fred Tutman will give a talk from the main stage at 11 a.m. This event includes live music, food and drink vendors, makers of homespun goods, a petting zoo, FREE boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities celebrating the river! Explore the museum grounds to visit dozens of nonprofit and community groups that help keep our area a wonderful place to live and play! Museum admission is FREE to all during the event!

Thursdays, Oct. 17, 24, & 31 – Little Minnows 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Otters and Friends, for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturdays, Oct. 19 & 26 – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia Opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit our Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice.

Sundays, Oct. 20 & 27 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m.

Join Lori for an insightful exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Friday, Oct. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Homeschool Day in Solomons: Cycles and Stages 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) for Homeschool Day in Solomons. Ideal for grades K-5, but all ages can discover something new. Space is available at both locations to enjoy your lunch. Pick up an interactive Homeschool BINGO card at CMM, complete the tasks at both sites to earn BINGO, and turn it in at AMG for the chance to win a prize! Pre-registration not required. Regular admission applies for both locations.

CMM 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AMG 12 – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/182/Homeschool. Visit www.annmariegarden.org for information about AMG.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL.