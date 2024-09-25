Two Arrested in Connection with July Shooting in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has made significant progress in the investigation of a July 2024 shooting incident in the Lexington Park community. After nearly three months of investigative work, deputies arrested two suspects on September 24, 2024.

The individuals charged in this case are Zemar David Tyshon Batts, a 19-year-old from Lexington Park, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Both suspects were arrested without incident at separate residences in the area. Due to legal protections surrounding juveniles, authorities have not released the younger suspect’s name, even though he is being charged as an adult.

The suspects face charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree assault. Additional charges have been filed against Batts for firearm use during a felony and for being in possession of a firearm while under the legal age of 21. The juvenile is also facing two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

The arrests come in response to a shooting incident on July 6, 2024, when deputies responded to reports of shots fired near Pacific Drive in Lexington Park. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles, with occupants of one firing at the other. While no injuries were reported, a residence in the area was struck by a bullet, prompting community concern.

Both suspects are being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, awaiting their bond hearings.

