Hughesville Man Arrested After Alleged Assault and Gunfire Incident

On September 23, 2024, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on Meadow Court in Hughesville. The suspect, identified as Brandon Wayne Blitch, 38, of Hughesville, allegedly fired a gun during an argument with the adult female victim. Three juveniles were also present in the home during the incident.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old female called 911, reporting that the suspect and an adult female victim were arguing over money. Both parties had been drinking, and Blitch was armed. While en route, dispatch advised officers that Blitch had fired a round into the air.

When officers arrived at the scene, they illuminated the residence with their patrol cars’ overhead lights. They spotted Blitch peeking from behind a parked vehicle in the driveway. Officers gave verbal commands for him to come out with his hands up, which Blitch complied with, and he was taken into custody without resistance. Blitch informed officers that a shotgun was lying on the ground behind the vehicle, which they recovered.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Blitch had allegedly struck the female victim in the face with a firearm. He had also reportedly threatened to shoot everyone inside the home, including the three juveniles. Blitch later explained to officers that he fired the shotgun into the air to ensure it worked, claiming he had been exchanging threats via text with an unknown male who had sent inappropriate photos to the female victim.

In his statement, Blitch admitted to texting with the unknown individual and said he fired the shotgun out of fear that the man would show up at the residence. Officers also reviewed text messages on Blitch’s phone, which confirmed a heated exchange between him and the unknown male, during which Blitch sent pictures of the guns he owned and provided his home address.

The female victim reported that Blitch threatened to “kill everyone” in the home and made derogatory remarks, saying he hated them because they were women. She also informed officers that Blitch had physically assaulted her two days earlier, leaving visible bruises on her arms and legs. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of six firearms and a crossbow. Blitch had a history of drinking and domestic violence, according to the victim.

Blitch was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Following his arrest, Blitch was held without bond after a hearing on September 24, 2024, at the Charles County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is set for October 22, 2024, at the Charles County District Court. Officers Morris and Corporal Tyner were credited with handling the case.