Repeat Offender Arrested for Public Indecency and Trespassing in Lusby

Mark Johan Bysheim, 65, of no fixed address, has been charged in multiple incidents of indecent exposure and trespassing across Calvert County, Maryland, according to court documents.

On September 9, 2024, police responded to the Exxon station on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby after a witness, identified as Taylor Kimber, reported seeing a man masturbating near a dumpster. Kimber described the man as wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. When officers arrived, they found Bysheim riding a bicycle near the scene. After initially denying he had been at the Exxon, Bysheim admitted to the indecent act, telling officers, “Well, you’re right, I did do that.” Based on his admission and Kimber’s statement, Bysheim was arrested and charged with indecent exposure​.

Two days later, on September 11, 2024, Bysheim was arrested again, this time for trespassing at Patuxent Plaza in Solomons. According to the statement from Cpl. Durner, Bysheim had been previously warned to leave the property after he was found throwing trash around the parking lot and harassing customers. Despite multiple warnings and a formal trespass notice, Bysheim returned to the shopping center. He was placed in custody and charged with trespassing​.

In another incident on September 13, 2024, officers responded to a report of indecent exposure near Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. The witness, identified as Danielle Shawen, reported seeing an elderly man, later identified as Bysheim, masturbating by the roadside. Shawen told police that she saw Bysheim with his hands in his pants “stroking himself” as she drove by. When confronted by officers, Bysheim initially denied the allegation, but after further questioning, he admitted, saying, “Alright, I did do it” and added, “I thought I was safe.” Bysheim was again arrested and charged with indecent exposure​​.

Bysheim faces multiple charges, including two counts of indecent exposure and one count of trespassing. The penalties for indecent exposure include up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine per charge. He remains in custody at the Calvert County Detention Center.

