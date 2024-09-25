St. Mary’s Deputies Commended for Quick Work in Apprehending Juvenile Carjacking Suspects

In a coordinated operation, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Calvert and Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Teams, executed search warrants today leading to the arrest of four juvenile suspects, aged 15 to 17, in connection with attempted carjackings that took place over the weekend.

The investigation, launched after two separate carjacking attempts in California, Maryland, resulted in the apprehension of the juvenile suspects and the recovery of firearms, drugs, and other illegal items. Each of the four suspects faces charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking.

During the search of one residence, deputies seized two firearms: a Taurus G2c with obliterated serial numbers, loaded with a 9mm round, and a Glock Model 19 outfitted with an illegal conversion device known as a “switch,” allowing the weapon to fire automatically. The Glock was also loaded with an extended magazine containing 21 rounds.

Additionally, officers discovered a significant quantity of drugs, including approximately 1614 suspected fentanyl pills, six bags of suspected cannabis, and drug paraphernalia such as a scale. The 17-year-old suspect found in possession of these items has been charged as an adult with 11 serious offenses, including drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and possession of a machine gun.

The 17-year-old faces the following charges:

– CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)

– Use of a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Crime (2 counts)

– CDS: Possession of a Large Amount

– CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis

– Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Minor (2 counts)

– Illegal Possession of Ammunition

– Possession of a Rapid-Fire Trigger Activator

– Possession of a Machine Gun

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall praised the swift and effective response of the deputies, stating, “The recovery of these dangerous weapons and drugs showcases the critical work our officers do to keep our community safe. We will continue to hold those accountable who put our citizens at risk.”

The incidents that led to this investigation took place on the night of Saturday, September 21, 2024. The first occurred around 9:34 p.m. near the intersection of FDR Boulevard and MacArthur Boulevard, where a female driver was approached by multiple suspects, one of whom brandished a handgun. She managed to escape unharmed.

A second attempt happened later that night at 11:42 p.m. in a Sheetz parking lot on Three Notch Road. In this instance, a male victim was surrounded by several masked suspects as he got into his car. He too managed to flee the scene without injury.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Sergeant Keith Moritz is leading the investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8093, or by email at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or via text by typing “Tip239” to 274637. Successful tips may qualify for a cash reward.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to stay alert, especially in parking lots and unfamiliar areas. Motorists should remain aware of their surroundings, and if anything suspicious occurs, contact 911 immediately. Proactive action and awareness can be vital in preventing crime and ensuring personal safety.

