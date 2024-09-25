Calvert County Man Quadruples Mega Millions Win to $40,000

Calvert County resident plans to pay off bills. Tim Todd of Huntingtown added the Megaplier feature to his Mega Millions ticket in the Sept. 3 drawing and saw his $10,000 third-tier prize quadruple to $40,000.

“I do it all the time. It’s more money that you can win,” the 52-year-old said about using the extra dollar to add Megaplier to his tickets.

Tim was running errands at the grocery and decided to check his $15 quick-pick ticket. When he started to scan, he noticed an unusual message that said, “Go to Lottery.”

“I said ‘This must be something good’,” the electrician recalled.

The Calvert County resident couldn’t wait to find out his prize so he took the ticket to the store clerk, who confirmed he had a $40,000 winner. Tim plans to use the prize to pay bills but is undecided on how he is going to spend the rest of the windfall.

The avid Washington Commanders fan has the habit of purchasing a ticket, folding it in half and placing it in his wallet for good luck. He also likes to purchase five lines on each ticket, even though his wife requested him to purchase one line for each drawing.

“I was happy when I won on the third line,” Tim said with a smile.

He bought the winning ticket at the Dunkirk Wawa located at 10245 Kirksville Lane in Calvert County.

