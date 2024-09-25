October 2024 Events at Historic St. Mary’s City

October, 1. Tuesday. Members Only – “Color Me Autumn” from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Chancellor’s Point Natural History Area

HSMC members are invited to join a private session with HSMC groundskeeper Kim in this talk about all things fall in St. Mary’s City. Activities will include pumpkin decorating and leaf collecting.

Registration is required. Contact [email protected] to register.

October 1. Tuesday. Panel Discussion -The Civil Rights Act in Southern Maryland: Yesterday, Today, and for Tomorrow 7:00 p.m.

Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, Recital Hall, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and to coincide with Governor Wes Moore’s proclamation of 2024 as Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights, the Center for the Study of Democracy, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Historic St. Mary’s City, and Historic Sotterley will host a panel discussion titled “The Civil Rights Act in Southern Maryland: Yesterday, Today, and for Tomorrow.” This program will feature distinguished members of the region from academia, law, activist and advocacy circles, and the museum studies community to explore the legacy of the Civil Rights Act in Southern Maryland. We hope to stimulate dialogue, enhance learning, forge partnerships, and promote civic engagement within the Southern Maryland community.

A pre-event reception with light refreshments will take place at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Dodge PAC.



October 9. Little Explorers – Tactile Textiles from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m.

The program will meet at the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road. Lexington Park, MD

Spend the morning learning and making discoveries through stories, play, art, music, and nature.

For pre-school children; ages 3-5 years old and an accompanying adult.

$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult is free.

Full-day admission is included.

Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]

October 16. Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Fall 2024 – Workshop sessions: 10:30 a.m.—12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.—2:30 p.m.

A program specially designed for homeschool families, with interpretive discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

Fall Workshops are listed below:

Corn and the Colonial Diet – Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation from 10:30 a.m.—12:00 p.m., for Ages 5 and up

How important was corn in the diet of early Marylander settlers? Spend a morning on the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation to find the answer to this question through in-depth discussions and hands-on activities!

Maritime Wood Joinery – Waterfront from 10:30 a.m.—12:00 p.m., forAges 9 and up

Learn about the various joinery methods and materials used to keep Maryland Dove afloat! This is a hands-on workshop for anyone interested in wood fastening, finishing, or shipbuilding at large!

What’s in a Witchott? – Woodland Indian Hamlet 1:00 p.m.—2:30 p.m., for ages 10 and up

Using primary sources and the power of observation, students will learn what skills and materials are necessary to build witchotts at the Woodland Indian Hamlet. Students will work with site staff to construct a bench that will be used as an exhibit display inside a witchott.

Digging Through History – Town Center 1:00 p.m.—2:30 p.m., for Ages 7 and up

Our understanding of the past can often change or evolve, due largely to archaeology! Join Town Center staff to simulate some archaeological activities and practices.

$10 per student, HSMC Member pricing $8, Additional workshops: $7/ Members $5

Registration required – Payment in full is required at the time of registration.

Info: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

October 17. Lecture: “To make the men more settled: the significance of colonizing women” at 7:00 p.m.

Speaker: Kathleen M. Brown

This talk examines how settler women’s labor and reproductivity served as the core of colonial-settler society, including its capacity to become a robust population and to disrupt and displace Native peoples.

Visitor Center Auditorium, 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Maryland

Free – Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]

October 18. Vampire Manor – Private ticketed event from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

As the moon rises over Historic St. Mary’s City, we cordially invite you to an evening of dark delights and Gothic grandeur at the Vampire Manor. Held within the hallowed halls of the State House, this event promises to be a night you’ll remember for all eternity.

Tickets: The evening will include:

Entertainment by Black Magic Circus, featuring a fire-breather, clown, and illusionist

Tarot Readings

Outdoor movie screening of classic vampire movies

Tastings from Xella Winery | Port Of Leonardtown Winery | Free State Ciders | Everyday Saint Brewhouse | Jubilee Farm Fermentations

Food provided by Hicks Family Creations

Sponsored by Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation & Commission, Liquid Assets, and Patuxent Dental.

October 19. Lost City from 5:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m.

Parking will be located off Route 5 at 47418 Old State House Rd, St Mary’s City, MD 20686

Join HSMC for a fun trick-or-treating event that will have you weaving through the Town Center area down to see Maryland Dove. Entrance will close at 8:00 pm, activities will then end at 8:30 pm. Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected] or visit the HSMC website at HSMCdigshistory.org/visit/calendar/.

October 23. Little Explorers – Have a Ball! from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m.

Little Explorers will meet at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary, 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland

Spend the morning learning and making discoveries through stories, play, art, music, and nature.

For pre-school children; ages 3-5 years old and an accompanying adult.

$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult free.

Full-day admission is included.

October 26. Hide Tanning Workshop from 9:30 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

Join the Staff of the Woodland Indian Hamlet for a day of tanning and learn how to turn the skins of deer into usable and valuable materials.

This workshop is for beginners and offers a hands-on experience with the steps required to tan a hide. The demonstrated techniques will use both modern and period tools. Ages 14 & up Cost: $25 / HSMC Members $15

* Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.

Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

