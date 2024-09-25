Calvert County to Host Free Paper Shredding Events in October, November and December 2024

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential and/or sensitive information.

The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby

Proof of Calvert County residency or business location is required. Paperclips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable.

Businesses are allowed up to five banker boxes of paper per business (or the equivalent volume of five banker boxes in alternate containers). There is no limit for residents. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested.

Shredding events are held monthly. For information about other recycling events, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.