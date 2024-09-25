St. Mary’s County Postal Worker Charged with Stealing Checks Worth Over $84,000 From Delivery Route

Darian Smith, employed as a rural carrier associate purchased new Ford Mustang

A United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in California, Maryland, has been charged with multiple federal offenses following allegations of mail theft and check fraud.

Darian Smith, employed as a rural carrier associate at the California Post Office, is accused of stealing checks from mail along his route and depositing them into his personal bank account.

According to the affidavit filed by a Special Agent with the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG), the investigation into Smith’s activities began in early March 2024. A customer on Smith’s route, identified in court documents as victim one, reported the theft of two business checks. The first check, for $1,000, was mailed from a locked deposit slot at her office in California, Maryland, on December 14, 2023. However, the check was never received by the intended recipient. Instead, it was fraudulently cashed on January 17, 2024, and deposited into a bank account under the name “Darian Smith.”

The second check, valued at $5,585.84, was sent to victim one from an individual in Connecticut on January 10, 2024, but never arrived. This check was also cashed and deposited into Smith’s account on December 23, 2024.

On March 7, 2024, the postmaster for the California Post Office informed investigators that Smith had been employed as a long-term substitute carrier on USPS Rural Route-5, starting in December 2023. This route included the business office of victim one. The postmaster noted that Smith had recently mentioned placing a $6,000 down payment on a new Ford Mustang, despite having purchased a new Volkswagen Passat the previous year. Additionally, Smith had asked the postmaster what would happen to his USPS paycheck if he were to close his bank account, raising further suspicion.

On March 13, 2024, Smith was interviewed by USPS agents, where he was advised of his rights under the Garrity ruling, which he voluntarily waived. During the interview, Smith admitted to removing victim one’s checks from the mail and depositing them into his personal account through mobile banking. He went on to confess that he had stolen at least five checks in total, valued at approximately $15,000 to $20,000. Smith expressed remorse and stated that he wished to repay the stolen funds.

Following this confession, Smith provided a sworn statement detailing his actions. He also spoke with the postmaster and subsequently filled out a USPS resignation form, officially resigning from his position with the postal service.

The investigation widened when, on March 14, 2024, another customer on Smith’s route, identified as victim two, reported the theft of a check. This check had also been deposited into Smith’s PNC Bank account.

Further investigation into Smith’s financial records, obtained via subpoena, revealed a pattern of fraudulent deposits. Between September 28, 2023, and February 26, 2024, Smith attempted to deposit ten checks, valued at a total of $84,989.90, into his PNC account. Of these, $22,317.78 was successfully deposited, while the remaining checks were rejected by the bank.

Based on the investigation, Smith has been charged with ten counts of knowingly and willfully opening mail not directed to him, a violation of Title 18, U.S. Code Section 1703. Each count pertains to a specific instance where Smith allegedly removed checks from the mail without authorization and deposited them into his account.

Federal authorities are continuing to investigate the full scope of Smith’s actions, and more charges could follow as additional victims are identified.

The USPS Office of Inspector General is tasked with investigating fraud, theft, and misconduct involving postal employees. According to the Special Agent leading the case, Smith’s actions violated federal law, which protects the sanctity of the mail and penalizes any unauthorized access or theft of mail by USPS employees.

Smith is set to face charges in the District Court of Maryland as the case progresses.