NAS PAX RIVER Sets Noise Advisory for NAS Pax River, Wallops Island October 3-November 15, 2024 for Nighttime Test Flights

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland and Wallops Island, Virginia are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place Oct. 3 to Nov. 15, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, pilots have been instructed to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.

These flights are conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations, and are subject to scheduling shifts based on a number of factors.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise .