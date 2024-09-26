Police Investigating Report of First Degree Assault Involving a Piccowaxen Middle School Bus

On Friday, September 20, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Piccowaxen Middle School after a school bus driver returned from his bus route after a student reported seeing someone with what appeared to be a gun pointing it toward the bus as the bus was dropping students off at a bus stop.

The school resource officer requested additional help from other officers who immediately responded to the school and the location of the bus stop. Officers were able to quickly identify the people involved and initiated an investigation.

A preliminary investigation shows the case may be related to an isolated situation involving the identified parties.

At this time, it is not immediately known if the individual was armed; however, the investigation is ongoing, and officers are gathering information and evidence.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and pending charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.