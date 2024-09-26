Pedestrian Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Collision in Calvert County

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Bayside Road and Bristol Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 caller reported an unknown aged female was laying in the roadway convulsing after being struck by a Toyota SUV.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to pre-launch and land nearby, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

First arriving units located a female pedestrian unconscious in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene with the operator reporting no injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office advised Bayside Road between Ponds Wood Road and Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available