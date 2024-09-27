No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Hill’s Country-Store in Mechanicsville, Police Investigating

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Hills Store, Bar and Grill located at 29933 Point Lookout Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the side of the business with significant damage to the wall and staircase leading to the second floor where a tenant was occupying the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters safely removed the trapped resident from the second floor as the stairs were compromised and deemed unsafe.

A county building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the structure integrity.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of our Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


