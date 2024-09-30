Update: La Plata Man Faces DUI and Gun Charges After Crashing into Hill’s Country-Store in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 9/30/2024: The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash on on Friday, September 27, 2024, has been identified as Samuel William Vargo, 28, of La Plata.

According to court records, upon arrival at the scene, police found Vargo sitting on the damaged staircase of the building, speaking on the phone with his mother. During the conversation, Vargo reportedly told her, “I’m probably going to jail,”.

Vargo showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A further search of his vehicle revealed a P365 Macro XI handgun on the floorboard. The firearm had a loaded magazine containing fourteen 9mm bullets. While the gun was registered to Vargo, he now faces several charges, including:

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Vargo is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary inquiry on November 1, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Hills Store, Bar and Grill located at 29933 Point Lookout Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the side of the business with significant damage to the wall and staircase leading to the second floor where a tenant was occupying the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters safely removed the trapped resident from the second floor as the stairs were compromised and deemed unsafe.

A county building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the structure integrity.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of our Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


