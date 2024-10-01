Motorcyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Rear-Ending Car in St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Chancellor Run Road and Pegg Road for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find single motorcycle into the rear end of Subaru with the operator of the motorcycle laying in the roadway.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, all aviation was down due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to an area trauma center with serious injuries to the lower-body.

All occupants of the Subaru denied injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

