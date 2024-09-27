Second Suspect at Large After Lexington Park Vehicle Break-In, Public Asked for Help

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted vehicle theft in the 21000 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park. The incident occurred around 10:44 a.m., when an adult female victim left her vehicle running and locked while she entered a nearby business. Moments later, she witnessed two individuals attempting to break into her car using a screwdriver.

The suspects damaged the vehicle’s passenger-side window in an effort to gain entry, causing cracks in the glass but failing to get inside. When the victim confronted them, the suspects fled on foot toward a nearby residential area.

One of the suspects, identified as Jaden Xzavier Mason, 19, of no fixed address, was located in the area, and after a brief foot chase, Mason was apprehended. A search of his person revealed suspected crack cocaine and a fixed-blade knife, along with burglar tools believed to have been used in the attempted break-in.

Mason was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Jaden Xzavier Mason has been charged with the following offenses:

Attempted theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 Malicious destruction of property: Value less than $1,000 Possession of burglar’s tools Rogue and vagabond CDS possession: Not cannabis (suspected crack cocaine) CDS possession of paraphernalia

Mason was held without bond following his initial bail review on September 26, 2024. The following day, September 27, 2024, a bond review hearing was held before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser at the St. Mary’s County District Court. Judge Chesser upheld the decision to hold Mason without bond.

The second suspect, described as a young Black male wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, remains at large. Authorities continue to seek information regarding his whereabouts.

