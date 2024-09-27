Teen Arrested After Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft; Police Seeking Additional Suspect

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, police responded to a motor vehicle theft report in the 21000 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park at approximately 10:44 a.m.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies her vehicle was locked and running while she briefly entered a business. When she returned, she witnessed two individuals attempting to enter her car forcibly.

The victim provided descriptions of the suspects, and deputies from multiple SMCSO divisions launched an extensive search; one suspect was found in a nearby residential area.

Following a brief foot chase, Jaden Xzavier Mason, 19, of no fixed address, was apprehended. A subsequent search of Mason revealed suspected crack cocaine and a fixed-blade weapon.

Mason was charged with attempted theft of $1500 to less than $25000, possession of burglar’s tools with intent to use in the commission of a crime, CDS: possession – not cannabis, CDS: possession of paraphernalia, and related charges. The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await a bond hearing.

The investigation continues, and the second suspect, shown in the attached photo, described as a young black male wearing a white T-shirt and jeans is being sought.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Joseph Senatore at 301-475-4200, ext. 8163, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

