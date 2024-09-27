‘Clay Terrace Hitsquad’ Member Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years for Weapons and Trafficking of a Controlled Substance





Tamonie Chambliss, 28, of Capitol Heights, Maryland was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 46 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a handgun and for distributing marijuana that he mass-marketed using social media and packaged with a label that included a photo of his face.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Chambliss, aka “moneyman biggs,” pleaded guilty on June 20, 2024, before the Honorable Timothy J. Kelly to unlawful possession of a firearm by an individual previously convicted of a crime of violence and to unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana. In addition to the prison term, Judge Kelly ordered Chambliss to serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the MPD and FBI were investigating sales of controlled substances and crimes of violence involving firearms between July 2022 and the summer of 2023 on the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, in Northeast Washington, D.C.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified a crew believed to be involved in the sales of PCP, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and other controlled substances, as well as the transfer and possession of illegal firearms. Law enforcement identified Chambliss as a member of the crew known as the “Clay Terrace Hitsquad” or the “Double Back Gang.”



Investigators determined that Chambliss specialized in selling marijuana in the neighborhood and marketed the drug through social media using packaging illustrated with an image of his face.

On March 7, 2023, the Sixth District Crime Suppression Team observed a gray Lexus sedan parked in front of 260 54th St. Northeast, Washington, D.C., one block from Clay Terrace, surrounded by individuals who quickly departed as the police cruiser approached. A VIN search determined that the vehicle was unregistered and that the tag on the Lexus was reported stolen. Although several individuals claimed ownership of the vehicle, all refused to provide officers with identifying documents. One of these individuals presented officers with a fictitious insurance card that listed Chambliss as the operator of the vehicle.

A history check of the vehicle’s VIN found that Chambliss previously had been stopped driving the Lexus in Laurel. Officers executed a search of the vehicle and found a baggie containing 10 stamped M30 pills (oxycodone). Officers also found a backpack that contained nearly a kilogram of marijuana, a scale, and a 30-round extended magazine containing 21 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. The vehicle also contained credit cards, identification cards, and a Maryland vehicle registration assigned to Chambliss.

As part of the same investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants at two addresses linked to Chambliss. On July 26, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant for Chambliss’ residence on the 5000 block of Clay Terrace in Northeast, Washington, D.C., where they recovered a Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun loaded with 2 rounds of ammunition, as well as an inside-the-waistband handgun holster. Chambliss later admitted to owning the gun, despite knowing he was prohibited from possessing firearms based on his felony conviction in 2017 for a gun-point robbery.

On March 15, 2024, U.S. Marshals executed a warrant at an address in Laurel, Maryland, where they arrested Chambliss. During a search, Marshals observed in plain view about 3.4 kilograms of marijuana in Chambliss’ bedroom and on a kitchen counter.

On February 15, 2024, Chambliss was indicted on six counts related to unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), in conjunction with the FBI Washington Field Office.

It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ernesto J. Alvarado and Adam Stempel with the Violence Reduction and Trafficking Offenses section for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

